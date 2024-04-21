Crawford (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out six.

The quality start was Crawford's second of the season, but Saturday's outing was the fifth straight in which he gave up one run or less. The right-hander generated a dominant 37 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches, and he'll take a stellar 0.66 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Cubs.