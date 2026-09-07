The Red Sox haven't provided any recent updates on the status for Crawford (forearm), who is expected to remain on the injured list for the rest of the season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox announced around the All-Star break that Crawford had resumed playing catch at a distance of approximately 100 feet, but news has been scarce on the right-hander ever since. After his 2025 season came to an early end due to right wrist surgery, Crawford was further setback in the spring by a bout with the flu. He opened the season on the injured list and appeared to be in line for a brief absence, but he was pulled off a rehab assignment in mid-April after experiencing right flexor irritation. Crawford then hit another snag in his recovery in early June, when interim manager Chad Tracy revealed that the 30-year-old experienced renewed tightness in his forearm. Though Crawford is under club control through 2028, he could be a non-tender candidate this winter after having essentially two straight seasons lost to injury.