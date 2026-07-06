Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Working out in Florida

The Red Sox announced June 29 that Crawford (forearm) has been throwing plyometric balls during workouts at the team's spring training facility in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Crawford was expected to be in store for an abbreviated stint on the shelf to begin the season while completing his recovery from the wrist surgery he underwent last July, but he experienced forearm tightness coming out of his lone rehab start April 11 with Triple-A Worcester and has struggled to bounce back. While the fact that he's not shut down from activity entirely is promising, Crawford will still need to complete an extended throwing progression followed by a lengthy rehab assignment before he factors into the Red Sox's pitching plans. Given the multiple hurdles he still needs to clear, Crawford is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until August or September.