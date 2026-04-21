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Crawford has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right elbow following an MRI, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford had to be pulled off his rehab assignment when he developed soreness in his pitching arm during his first rehab outing. He has managed to avoid structural damage, however, and hopes to resume throwing "soon" after a brief shutdown period. Crawford hasn't pitched at the major-league level since 2024 because of injury.

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