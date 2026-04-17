Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Crawford (wrist/forearm) will likely require an MRI on his injured forearm, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Cora initially said Crawford probably wouldn't require imaging, but Crawford is still feeling sore after he was pulled off his rehab assignment Wednesday. The right-hander missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a right wrist injury that required surgery.