Crawford allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Nolan Gorman's second-inning solo shot was the only run on Crawford's line, but he was an out short of a quality start. It was still a good showing from the 28-year-old, who allowed a season-high four earned runs in his previous start versus the Rays. Crawford has given up one run or fewer in six of his 10 starts this season, pitching to a 2.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB over 58 innings this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Brewers.