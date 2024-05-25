Crawford (2-3) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 7-2 to the Brewers. He struck out four.

It was the worst performance of the season for the right-hander, who failed to complete five innings for the first time since April 5 and got tagged for more than three earned runs for just the second time in 11 starts. Crawford will take a 2.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Baltimore.