Crawford (2-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings as the Red Sox fell 4-1 to the Phillies. He struck out eight.

The right-hander got very little support from his offense or defense, but the difference in the game was the two solo shots Crawford served up to Kyle Schwarber. The quality start was Crawford's sixth of the season, but his first in over a month, while the eight Ks were a season high. Since beating the Giants on May 1, he's gone 0-5 in seven starts with a 5.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB in 40 innings. Crawford will try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Yankees.