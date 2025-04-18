Crawford (knee) threw an "up-and-down" bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Crawford's next step is expected to be a live batting practice session, which would be his first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with right patellar tendinopathy. There is still no timetable for Crawford's return to the Boston rotation, but a rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off.
