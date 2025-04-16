Crawford (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford opened the season on the injured list with right patellar tendinopathy. Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn't sure where the right-hander is at or what's the next step in his progression, but the manager noted Crawford is not "close to being back with us."
