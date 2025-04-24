Crawford (knee) threw an up-and-down bullpen session Tuesday and will report Fort Myers (Fla.) on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Crawford will begin the process of pitching to hitters and starting in extended spring training games before embarking on a rehab assignment. The Red Sox estimate a June return at the earliest for the right-hander.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Facing hitters soon•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throws bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Still not facing hitters•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Goes on IL with knee issue•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Bullpens on schedule•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: No progress with baseball activity•