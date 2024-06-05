Crawford (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander surrendered three extra-base hits Tuesday, which resulted in five of the six runs scored by Atlanta while Crawford was on the mound. Ozzie Albies and Jared Kelenic came around to score after hitting doubles before Albies went yard on a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Tuesday's start was the latest in a rough patch for the 28-year-old, who's allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five showings. During that span, Crawford is 0-4 with a 6.43 ERA across 28.0 innings. However, a road start against the White Sox on Sunday could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.