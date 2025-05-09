Crawford (knee) threw a live bullpen session Tuesday and do so again Friday, MLB.com reports.
Crawford is at Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, preparing for the next phase of his recovery. Following the live bullpen sessions, the next step should be to pitch in extended spring training games before the Red Sox consider a rehab assignment. The club estimates a mid-June return for the right-hander.
