Crawford (2-4) took the loss against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Crawford was excellent outside of the second inning -- he gave up five runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in that frame, with the big blow being a grand slam by Gunnar Henderson. The right-hander did hold the Orioles scoreless on one hit the rest of the way, but the damage was too much to overcome against Baltimore starter Corbin Burnes. Crawford has surrendered 11 runs over 10.1 innings across his past two starts, pushing his season ERA to 3.29. It sat at 2.17 prior to the two-game downturn.