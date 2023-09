Urias will start at second base and bat eighth Monday against the Rangers.

Urias will stick in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games and looks to have usurped Pablo Reyes as the Red Sox's preferred option at the keystone. The 26-year-old hasn't seemed to earn the extra playing time based on his performance, however; he's slashing just .185/.313/.259 with a 34.4 percent strikeout rate thus far in September.