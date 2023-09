Urias is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Zach Eflin) for the third time in four games, Urias looks as though he could be moving into a short-side platoon role at second base. The lefty-hitting Enmanuel Valdez will get another look at the keystone Tuesday after going 2-for-7 with a walk and two RBI between his last two starts.