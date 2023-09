The Red Sox placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left calf strain, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Urias' placement on the injured list is backdated to Thursday, so he'll still be eligible to return for the final game of the season Oct. 1. While Urias is out, Pablo Reyes and Ceddanne Rafaela figure to see an increase in playing time, and Enmanuel Valdez will come up from Triple-A Worcester to fill Urias' roster spot.