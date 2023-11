Contreras signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Contreras spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins, slashing .274/.352/.418 with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 90 games. The 28-year-old will function as organizational outfield depth for Boston leading into the 2024 campaign.