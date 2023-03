Contreras was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Contreras was able to crack the big-leagues last season, but he struggled mightily with the Twins with a .121/.148/.293 slash line over 61 plate appearances. He had a solid spring, but he will need to prove he can maintain his success at the plate in Triple-A before he returns to Minneapolis.