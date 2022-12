Contreras was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Contreras will be the one to make way as the Twins as new signing Joey Gallo to the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old didn't do much in his first taste of the big leagues last season, hitting .121/.148/.293 with 21 strikeouts and just one walk in 61 trips to the plate.