Yoshida is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Cleveland.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora insisted prior to Wednesday's game against the Guardians that Yoshida was still the team's everyday designated hitter. However, he's now out of the lineup for a third straight contest and for the sixth time in eight games, with all but one of those absences coming versus righties. Rafael Devers will start at DH again Thursday as he comes back from a knee issue, and Yoshida presumably will be back in the lineup once Devers is ready to return to third base. Clearly, the club has little faith in Yoshida's glove, as he's played just one inning in left field this season.