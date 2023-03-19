Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that he expects Yoshida to hit cleanup to open the 2023 season, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Cora believes that the Red Sox lineup will feature Rafael Devers hitting second, Justin Turner third, and Yoshida in the cleanup spot. The outfielder was signed to a five-year, $90 million contract out of Japan in December, and Boston will give him a prime opportunity to hit square in the middle of the lineup. With those two names ahead of him -- particularly Devers -- Yoshida should see plenty of RBI chances in 2023 if he can remain in that fourth spot in the lineup.