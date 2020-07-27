Chavis started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.

Chavis got the nod at first base for the second time in three games due to the O's starting left-handers; Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke is sitting Mitch Moreland against southpaws. Against right-handers, Chavis and Jose Peraza are expected to share second base, although it was Peraza who started Saturday against a righty.