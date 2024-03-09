The Mariners reassigned Chavis to minor-league camp Saturday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Chavis signed with the Mariners in January as a non-roster invitee, but he will end up missing the cut after going 2-for-18 across eight games with two RBI and eight strikeouts. Chavis owns a .650 OPS since 2021 and will head to the minors looking to fight his way back onto the major-league bench.
