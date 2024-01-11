Chavis signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday and received an invitation to big-league spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Chavis elected free agency earlier in the offseason after slashing .242/.281/.341 across 96 plate appearances with Washington last year. He'll compete for a spot on Seattle's bench during spring training.
