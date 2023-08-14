Chavis went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win over the A's.
Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Chavis put together his first multi-hit performance since May 28. The 28-year-old has seen a slight uptick in playing time following Luis Garcia's demotion, appearing in four games so far in August and going 4-for-12 with a walk and a run, but Chavis now sits behind jake Alu on the depth chart and isn't likely to move into a starting role down the stretch.
