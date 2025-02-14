The Dodgers signed Chavis to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Chavis spent last season at the Triple-A level in the Mariners and White Sox organizations. The 29-year-old has a career .238/.283/.401 slash line over parts of five major-league seasons and is likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
