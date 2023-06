Chavis went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-3 loss against the Padres.

Chavis subbed in for left fielder Corey Dickerson in the ninth inning and promptly launched a 378-foot shot to left center for his first homer of the season. The former Red Sock is slashing .262/.311/.333 across just 20 games this year, but it's unclear if he'll get more playing time going forward.