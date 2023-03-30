site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Michael Chavis: Added to roster
The Nationals selected Chavis' contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Chavis has won a reserve role after being in camp as a non-roster invitee. He could see some starts against left-handed pitching.
