Chavis cleared outright assignment waivers Wednesday and elected to become a free agent, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Chavis compiled a .242/.281/.341 slash line with five RBI across 96 plate appearances in 2023, and he'll now look to latch on with another organization. With a .650 OPS since 2021, Chavis will likely serve in a bench role with his new team.
