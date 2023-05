Chavis went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Getting the start at third base and hitting seventh, Chavis delivered his first multi-hit performance of the season and drove in his second run. The 27-year-old has seen little action off the Nationals' bench this season, but over 15 appearances he's batting .290 (9-for-31) while mainly getting used against left-handed pitching.