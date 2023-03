Bleis will report to Single-A Salem for the start of the minor-league season, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Bleis will make his debut in full-season ball after he played exclusively in the rookie-level Florida Complex League as an 18-year-old in 2022. The assignment to Salem doesn't come as a surprise after the outfielder proved worthy of a tougher test after slashing .294/.347/.536 with five home runs and 18 stolen bases in 167 plate appearances in the FCL.