Bleis went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Monday's spring game against the Blue Jays.

Boston's highly touted outfield prospect made his second Grapefruit League appearance and first start. He showed off both defensive and offensive skills. In the bottom of the first he threw a strike to home to nail Brandon Belt by several steps. A half inning later, Bleis fought off a two-strike fastball in on his hands from Alek Manoah, going the other way to drive in a pair. He also had a fielding miscue as a reminder the 19-year-old is still raw. He played 40 games in the rookie league last season and should get a taste of full-season ball in 2023.