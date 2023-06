Bleis needs left shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, Chris Henrique of Beyond The Monster reports.

The 19-year-old outfielder will head into the offseason with a .230/.282/.325 slash line, one home run and 11 steals in 31 games in his first exposure to full-season pitching. Given the middling production and long layoff, his dynasty value will be trending down over the next year, but Bleis still has very loud tools and will return to Single-A Salem for his age-20 season.