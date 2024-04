Bleis is batting .200/.313/.309 through 14 games for Low-A Salem.

The middling numbers Bleis posted in 2023 continued to start the current season, but there's encouraging signs beneath the slash line. The outfield prospect, a notorious free-swinger, posted a 12.5 percent walk rate (up from 7.4 percent in 2023) while cutting down on strikeouts (17.2 percent, down from 26.8 percent). Better swing decisions could eventually lead to more promising outcomes.