Bleis (quadricep) is slashing .161/.257/.387 with two home runs, two stolen bases and 10 RBI in eight games since making his season debut for High-A Greenville on April 9.

Though Greenville never officially placed Bleis on the injured list, the 21-year-old outfielder didn't play in any of the team's first four games while he tended to a minor quad injury. Since being cleared to make his 2025 debut, Bleis has performed at a below-league-average level (81 wRC+) while striking out at a 34.3 percent clip.