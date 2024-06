The Red Sox promoted Bleis from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bleis' 2023 season came to an early end after he underwent surgery on his left shoulder last June, but he was cleared ahead of the 2024 season and has bounced back effectively from the procedure. Over his 195 plate appearances with Salem, Bleis slashed .257/.349/.398 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases.