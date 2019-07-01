Red Sox's Mike Shawaryn: Headed back to farm
The Red Sox will option Shawaryn to Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Shawaryn was one of several pitchers who was lit up over the weekend during the two-game London series with the Yankees in which Boston surrendered 29 runs. The right-hander was charged with eight of those runs Saturday, when he needed 53 pitches just to record four outs. His demotion to Triple-A could signal that the Red Sox are ready to reinstate fellow reliever Heath Hembree (forearm) from the 10-day injured list.
