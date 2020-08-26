Shawaryn was outrighted and removed from Boston's 60-man player pool Wednesday.
He went unclaimed after being designated for assignment, but it's unclear exactly why the team opted to remove him from the player pool. It sounds like he does not factor into the team's long-term plans.
