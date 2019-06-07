Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Battling mechanical issues
Eovaldi (elbow) is working through some mechanical issues, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi has been making the desired physical progress in his return from elbow surgery, but his mechanics reportedly don't feel right. He'll throw a bullpen session over the weekend, at which point the Red Sox will decide his next steps.
