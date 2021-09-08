Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he's maintaining hope that Pivetta (illness) may be cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19 lL on Sunday and was revealed Tuesday to have tested positive for the virus, despite being fully vaccinated. Because Pivetta is vaccinated, Cora indicated there's a chance the right-hander could return earlier than anticipated, but Pivetta's availability will likely hinge on him exhibiting no symptoms while testing negative for the virus on consecutive occasions. The Red Sox would likely treat Saturday's game as a bullpen day if Pivetta isn't cleared to make the start.