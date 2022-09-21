Refsnyder started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Refsnyder got the start in center, while Enrique Hernandez filled in at second base for the injured Trevor Story (heel). Christian Arroyo has been filling in for Story, but he was given the night off, which allowed for Refsnyder to enter the lineup. Refsnyder's been a competent fourth outfielder when up with Boston and is batting .305/.377/.473 over 151 plate appearances (49 games).