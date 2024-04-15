Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Refsnyder (toe) will play some first base upon his return from the injured list, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Refsnyder has some experience at the position, although he hasn't played there since joining the Red Sox in 2022. With the Red Sox' outfield pretty crowded, Refsnyder will be re-introduced to first base, where he could see occasional action versus lefties. Refsnyder is on a rehab assignment while working his way back from a fractured left pinky toe and could be activated before long.
