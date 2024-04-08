The Red Sox called up Gonzalez from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox optioned Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester. Gonzalez had a strong start to his minor-league season, slashing .321/.375/.821 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 32 plate appearances. He'll bring some infield depth and a right-handed bat for the Red Sox.