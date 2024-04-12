Gonzalez did not suffer a fractured wrist Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez was held out of Thursday's lineup after suffering a wrist injury Wednesday. The issue isn't expected to be serious, which was at least initially confirmed by the X-ray results. However, he was wearing a splint Thursday, so the potential length of his absence remains unclear.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Begins platoon at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Platooning at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Called up by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Starting season in minors•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Looks healthy in spring training•