The Red Sox promoted Drohan from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Henrique of the "Beyond the Monster" podcast reports.

After finishing the 2022 campaign at Portland, Drohan returned to the Eastern League for the start of the 2023 season and proved to be one of the better arms on the circuit. In his six starts with Portland, the 24-year-old lefty submitted a 1.32 ERA (3.03 xFIP), 0.82 WHIP and 21.1 K-BB% over 34 innings. Now on the doorstep of the big leagues, Drohan could have a chance to debut for Boston later in the season if he continues to dominate at Worcester, though the Red Sox's ample starting depth means he may need an injury or two to hit the rotation before he gets a promotion.