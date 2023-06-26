Drohan was removed from his most recent start Sunday with Triple-A Worcester ahead of the fifth inning due to a calf cramp, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Drohan struck out a batter and allowed three hits and three walks over four scoreless innings before being lifted from the contest when he felt discomfort in his calf while warming up prior to the fifth inning. Fortunately for Drohan, his injury wasn't deemed to be anything too serious, and Worcester is still proceeding as though he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation in Buffalo later this week. The southpaw has posted a 5.03 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 33:27 K:BB over 39.1 innings at Worcester since being promoted from Double-A Portland in mid-May.