Drohan underwent shoulder surgery Thursday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Drohan is expected to begin a throwing program by the end of the spring, but it's unclear how long it will be before he takes the mound for the White Sox. The 25-year-old Rule 5 Draft pick posted a 6.37 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 89 innings with Boston's Triple-A affiliate last year. While most of Drohan's minor-league appearances came as a starter, it's possible the White Sox bring him back to serve as a multi-inning reliever.