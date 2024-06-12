The White Sox returned Drohan to the Red Sox on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Since the White Sox picked up Drohan in the Rule 5 Draft before designating him for assignment last week, he had to be offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000. Boston has elected to pay that rate to return Drohan to his original organization. The left-hander has been limited to 9.1 innings this season -- all in the minors while on a rehab assignment -- after he underwent left shoulder nerve decompression surgery in late March. Drohan will likely report to Triple-A Worcester, but it's unclear if the Red Sox will have him work out of the rotation or the bullpen.