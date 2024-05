Drohan (shoulder) has been transferred to Single-A Winston-Salem to continue his rehab assignment.

Working his way back from left shoulder nerve decompression surgery, Drohan allowed three runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 3.2 innings in three appearances with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. The Rule 5 pick will likely use all of his 30 allotted rehab days before the White Sox add him to the roster. Drohan will need to remain on Chicago's roster all season or be offered back to the Red Sox.